2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed Chair Powell: Coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality

Fed Chair Jerome Powell during a virtual press conference last month. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a virtual interview Friday that the economic blowback from the coronavirus pandemic is hitting those who can least afford it the hardest.

Why it matters: The U.S. economy has plunged into the worst downturn since the Great Depression at a record pace, and a full recovery may take years. More Americans are collecting unemployment now than ever before in history — and 40% of those out of work are in the poorest U.S. households, per a recent Fed survey.

"The pandemic is falling on those least able to bear its burdens. It is a great increaser of inequality. It is low-paid workers who are bearing the brunt of this and women to an extraordinary degree."
— Powell, speaking to Princeton professor Alan Blinder

Powell’s comments came in response to a question about whether the Fed’s latest policies will likely lead to more income inequality in America. He said "absolutely not."

  • Powell said the Fed’s recent actions were aimed at "creating an environment" where workers will have the best chance to keep their job, get a new job, or go back to their old job if they were furloughed.

Powell also said that its loan program for medium and large businesses, called the Main Street Lending Program, is "days away" from making its first loans.

  • Powell added that a full economic recovery "will really depend on people being confident that it's safe to go out," while a second wave of the outbreak would "undermine public confidence and might make for a significantly longer recovery, and weaker recovery."

The backdrop: The Fed has taken huge — and sometimes unprecedented — steps in an effort to support key funding markets and the economy.

  • "We crossed a lot of red lines, that had not been crossed before ... this is that situation in which you do that, and you figure it out afterward," Powell said.

Dave LawlerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
25 mins ago - World

Trump to end Hong Kong’s special trade status

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. would be fundamentally changing longstanding policies toward Hong Kong as a result of Chinese encroachment on the city's autonomy.

Why it matters: Trump said he would be effectively ending the special trade status that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish as a gateway to the Chinese market. That leaves an uncertain future for businesses that operate in Hong Kong, not to mention the city's 7 million residents, and could be met with reprisals from Beijing.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer in George Floyd killing charged with third-degree murder

A protester with a sign with George Floyd's last words. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The state of play: Freeman said that the delay in Chauvin's arrest, which came four days after Floyd's death on Monday, was due to the need to collect sufficient evidence — and that it was "by far the fastest" his office had charged a police officer. He added that he also anticipated charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest and death, but refused to elaborate.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,871,347 — Total deaths: 362,554 — Total recoveries — 2,463,332Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,731,035 — Total deaths: 102,201 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  4. Supreme Court: Senators Grassley, Leahy urge Supreme Court to continue live streams post-pandemic.
  5. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March —How the U.S. might distribute a vaccine.
  6. Business: Fed chair Powell says coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality.
  7. 🚀 Space: How to virtually watch SpaceX's first crewed launch Saturday.
