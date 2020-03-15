Fed cuts interest rates to near zero in emergency coronavirus intervention

The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its benchmark interest rate to almost zero and launched a $700 billion quantitative easing program in response to the expected economic downturn and stock market slump caused by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the most drastic measure the Fed could take to try to shield the economy amid a global pandemic. The central bank hasn’t made moves this dramatic since the financial crisis.

Details: The target range for the federal funds rate is now 0%–0.25%. That's 1 percentage point, or 100 basis points, lower than it was going into the weekend.

The interest rate at the discount window — the rate at which banks borrow money directly from the Fed — has been slashed by 150 basis points to just 0.25%. The intention is "to help meet demands for credit from households and businesses," per a Fed statement.

— the rate at which banks borrow money directly from the Fed — has been slashed by 150 basis points to just 0.25%. The intention is "to help meet demands for credit from households and businesses," per a Fed statement. Banks are being encouraged to lend out their capital rather than hold onto it for regulatory reasons. There is now no reserve requirement for banks.

to lend out their capital rather than hold onto it for regulatory reasons. There is now no reserve requirement for banks. America's largest banks agreed not to spend any capital buying back their shares, at least until the end of June.

agreed not to spend any capital buying back their shares, at least until the end of June. International capital flows are also being buttressed with coordinated action between the Fed and the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

The backdrop: The emergency rate cut — the second since anxiety about the coronavirus took hold of the stock market and the economy — comes a few days before the Fed’s scheduled policy meeting on Wednesday. Importantly, the move comes just before Monday morning trading begins in Asian markets.

The decision was not unanimous. Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, voted for a smaller 50bp cut.

What they're saying:

“The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States. ... The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses.”

— Fed statement

What’s next: Fed chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference at 6:30pm ET.