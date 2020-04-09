Fed will lend up to $2.3 trillion amid coronavirus crisis
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference in March. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it will support with the coronavirus-hit economy with up to $2.3 trillion in loans to businesses, state and city governments — made possible by Treasury funds set aside in the government stimulus package.
Why it matters: The Fed has taken more action amid the coronavirus outbreak than it has in any other financial crisis in U.S. history in an effort to blunt the effects of the resultant economic shutdown.
The fresh Fed programs include financial support for:
- Businesses: The Fed's previously teased Main Street Lending Program will provide $600 billion in loans — provided through banks — for companies that have as many as 10,000 workers, but less than $2.5 billion in revenues.
- State and municipalities: The Fed will buy as much as $500 billion of short-term debt from certain states, cities and counties — a measure that will bolster local governments seeing revenue slide.