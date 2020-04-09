1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Another 6.6 million jobless claims filed last week amid coronavirus crisis

Courtenay Brown
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: It adds to the staggering 10 million jobless claims in recent weeks — by far the sharpest spikes in American history — as the world economy has ground to a halt in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

  • The once-again colossal number of filings was worse than the 5 million that Wall Street had expected.
  • Last week's unemployment claim numbers, which government data had pegged at 6.65 million, were revised upward to 6.87 million — the highest ever recorded.

The big picture: The data lags by a week, so while a large portion of the economic shutdown is now evident over the last three weeks, there may still be more huge numbers yet to come.

  • The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package opened the door to a surge of new unemployment filings, allowing the self-employed and independent contractors to claim benefits.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Jobless claims spike to another weekly record amid coronavirus crisis

Data: U.S. Labor Department via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a staggering number that eclipses the record set just days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Thursday.

Why it matters: Efforts to contain the outbreak are continuing to create a jobs crisis, causing the sharpest spikes in unemployment filings in American history.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus jobs apocalypse is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in two years for the week ending March 14, but that was nothing compared to the absolutely historic wave of job losses economists see coming.

The state of play: Goldman Sachs predicts that more than 2 million Americans will file for unemployment claims by next week, pointing to "an unprecedented surge in layoffs this week."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Biggest spike in jobless claims in U.S. history

A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment insurance last week, a sign that the coronavirus is causing joblessness like never before.

Why it matters: It’s the biggest spike in unemployment filings in U.S. history, as the pandemic causes businesses across the country to shut down.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 26, 2020 - Economy & Business