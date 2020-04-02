12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jobless claims spike to another weekly record amid coronavirus crisis

Courtenay Brown

A sign in Livingston, Mont. Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images

6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a staggering number that eclipses the record set just days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Thursday.

Why it matters: Efforts to contain the outbreak are continuing to create a jobs crisis, causing the sharpest spikes in unemployment filings in American history.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Biggest spike in jobless claims in U.S. history

A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment insurance last week, a sign that the coronavirus is causing joblessness like never before.

Why it matters: It’s the biggest spike in unemployment filings in U.S. history, as the pandemic causes businesses across the country to shut down.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 26, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus jobs apocalypse is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in two years for the week ending March 14, but that was nothing compared to the absolutely historic wave of job losses economists see coming.

The state of play: Goldman Sachs predicts that more than 2 million Americans will file for unemployment claims by next week, pointing to "an unprecedented surge in layoffs this week."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Cases to hit 1 million within days, WHO warns

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Novel coronavirus infections are nearing the 1 million mark after a "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases surged past 937,000 and the global death toll exceeded 47,000 by early Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. Italy has reported more than 13,000 deaths.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health