Jobless claims spike to another weekly record amid coronavirus crisis
A sign in Livingston, Mont. Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images
6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a staggering number that eclipses the record set just days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Thursday.
Why it matters: Efforts to contain the outbreak are continuing to create a jobs crisis, causing the sharpest spikes in unemployment filings in American history.