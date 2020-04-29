The Federal Reserve plans to keep interest rates near zero "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis, the central bank said in its policy statement on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Fed has made quick — and at times unprecedented — moves to try to shore up the pandemic-hit economy. In a matter of weeks, stay-at-home orders and other restrictions to contain the coronavirus have pushed over 26 million Americans out of work and prompted the biggest economic contraction in over a decade.