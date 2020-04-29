50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed says near-zero rates will remain until economy weathers coronavirus

Courtenay Brown

Fed chair Powell at a press conference in early March. (Photo: Mark Makela via Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve plans to keep interest rates near zero "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis, the central bank said in its policy statement on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Fed has made quick — and at times unprecedented — moves to try to shore up the pandemic-hit economy. In a matter of weeks, stay-at-home orders and other restrictions to contain the coronavirus have pushed over 26 million Americans out of work and prompted the biggest economic contraction in over a decade.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:40 p.m. ET: 3,167,448 — Total deaths: 224, 562 — Total recoveries — 957,568Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:40 p.m. ET: 1,027,295 — Total deaths: 59,392 — Total recoveries — 116,381 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Kia Kokalitcheva

Lyft lays off 17% of workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Lyft disclosed Wednesday that it is laying off 982 employees, about 17% of its workforce, and furloughing another 288 — as well as implementing salary cuts for many employees for 12 weeks.

Why it matters: Despite its attempt to roll out new services like delivery, Lyft has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as people remain home and largely avoid interacting with others. Rival Uber is said to be in talks to cut 20% of its employees as well, as it faces the same market shifts.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business