U.S. health official expects nearly 1M coronavirus tests this week

Rebecca Falconer

Vice President Mike Pence (C) speaks at the White House Monday, flanked by (L to R) senior health officials Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Debbie Birx, Seema Verma, Alex Azar, and Stephen Hahn. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn told a news conference Monday health officials should be able to perform nearly a million tests for the novel coronavirus by the end of the week.

Why it matters: Officials in the United States and around the world are scrambling to combat a rise in cases of COVID-19.

The estimates that we’re getting from industry right now, by the end of this week close to 1 million tests will be able to be performed."
— Hahn at the news conference
  • Hahn's remarks come as the Trump administration has ordered an independent investigation into a CDC lab after a top federal scientist raised concerns about a possible contamination in an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus, causing the manufacturing to be moved, as first reported by Axios.

By the numbers: The CDC said in a statement Monday there were 91 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the U.S., but this was before more cases were announced in Washington state and Georgia — taking the number of infections past 100.

What they're saying: Hahn said at the news reporters he expected to see the "substantial increase" in the number of tests because of a new policy enabling regulatory flexibility so academic centers and private firms could develop and verify tests for public use quicker "this week, next week and throughout the month."

  • Vice President Mike Pence, who's leading the Trump administration's coronavirus task force stressed at the news conference that despite the rise infections in the U.S., the risk of contracting the virus remains low.
  • "We're focused on mitigation of the spread, as well as the treatment of the people affected," Pence said.

Jonathan SwanCaitlin Owens

Scoop: Lab for coronavirus test kits may have been contaminated

A researcher works in a laboratory developing testing for the coronavirus. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A top federal scientist sounded the alarm about what he feared was contamination in an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation in Atlanta.

The Trump administration has ordered an independent investigation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, and manufacturing of the virus test kits has been moved, the sources said.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: China reports drop in cases as virus spreads globally

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

China's National Heath Commission reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on the mainland Tuesday — the lowest for more than a month. But outside the country, the number of infections were surging.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 91,000 people in over 70 countries and territories. The countries with the most cases outside China are South Korea (more than 4,800), Italy (over 2,000) and Iran (more than 1,500). U.S. state officials reported more infections Monday night, taking the national number to over 100. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus soared past 3,100 by Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Falconer

Mike Pence to local schools: It's OK to shut down over coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence appears in a pre-taped interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C. Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC

President Trump would "respect any decisions that are made at the state and local level" on actions to combat the novel coronavirus, including school shutdowns, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC in an interview airing Sunday.

COVID-19 is a major challenge for the Trump administration, with 66 infections and one death from the virus in the U.S., per a CDC statement Saturday. A poor response could be "politically devastating" for them, Axios' Alayna Treene and Sam Baker note.

