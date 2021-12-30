FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA has approved the emergency use authorization of an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

President Biden said Monday his administration has "more work to do" in scaling up rapid testing efforts amid shortages across the U.S.

The big picture: Siemens Healthineers' Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test is authorized for use by anyone over 14 years of age or adult-collected samples from those age 2 to 13 years, per a company statement. It's expected to be available from January.

The approval comes less than a week after Roche announced the Food and Drug Administration had authorized its COVID-19 at-home rapid test for over 14s.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the approval of the Siemens Healthineers and Roche's tests in a statement Wednesday.

What's next: The Biden administration plans to purchase 500 million rapid tests to deliver to people for free starting in January.