FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays and quickly determine whether people need to isolate due to a coronavirus infection.

Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement the development is "a significant step toward FDA’s nationwide response to COVID-19."

Yes, but: This molecular single use test kit developed by Lucira Health is currently available by prescription only.

What they're saying: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted in a statement that while COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, "this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home."

"This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," he said.

How it works: "The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit," the FDA said in a statement.

"In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes COVID-19, the FDA added.

Of note: Point-of-care settings including doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms are also authorized to use this testing kit.

For the record: Rapid tests are generally less accurate than others for the virus.

The FDA has not addressed the test's accuracy beyond stating in a letter to Lucira's Kelly Lewis Brezoczky on Tuesday outlining that the kit meets its criteria that "it is reasonable to believe that your product may be effective in diagnosing COVID-19."

The FDA, Department of Health and Human Services and Lucira Health did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment, including on the price and availability of the test — though emergency authorizations speed up the availability of products.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.