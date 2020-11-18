Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

A COVID test at a medical clinic in Cloquet, Minnesota. Photo: Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays and quickly determine whether people need to isolate due to a coronavirus infection.

  • Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement the development is "a significant step toward FDA’s nationwide response to COVID-19."

Yes, but: This molecular single use test kit developed by Lucira Health is currently available by prescription only.

What they're saying: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted in a statement that while COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, "this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home."

  • "This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," he said.

How it works: "The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit," the FDA said in a statement.

  • "In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes COVID-19, the FDA added.

Of note: Point-of-care settings including doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms are also authorized to use this testing kit.

For the record: Rapid tests are generally less accurate than others for the virus.

  • The FDA has not addressed the test's accuracy beyond stating in a letter to Lucira's Kelly Lewis Brezoczky on Tuesday outlining that the kit meets its criteria that "it is reasonable to believe that your product may be effective in diagnosing COVID-19."
  • The FDA, Department of Health and Human Services and Lucira Health did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment, including on the price and availability of the test — though emergency authorizations speed up the availability of products.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Nov 17, 2020 - Health

States enact new restrictions amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new record high of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
18 hours ago - Health

Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters

Data: KFF analysis of AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago (conducted Oct. 27-Nov. 3). ; Table: Axios Visuals

People who voted for President Trump didn't see the coronavirus as an urgent problem, according to exit polls, but President-elect Joe Biden's voters overwhelmingly did.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will face a massive public education challenge as it tries to get the whole country to treat the virus as a serious threat and, when the time comes, to get vaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
17 hours ago - Health

More good news as the coronavirus crisis deepens

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're living in a pandemic split screen: There are now two coronavirus vaccines in the late stage of development that appear to be highly effective. But the first Americans will likely receive them against a backdrop of yet-to-be-seen pandemic horrors.

Why it matters: The end of the pandemic is increasingly in sight. But today's case counts all but ensure that the U.S. won't make it there without the nightmare scenario of overrun health systems all across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow