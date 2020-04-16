2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Coronavirus vaccines could be ready sooner than expected

Anthony Fauci told CBS News Wednesday it's "possible to shave a couple of months off" his earlier projection that it would take 12-18 months until a novel coronavirus vaccine would be widely available. But he cautioned he didn't want to over-promise and it's "premature" to discuss vaccine trials' data "except to say there have been not glitches."

The big picture: The top U.S. infectious disease expert said the timetable for reopening economies would vary. "The success or failure of that rolling re-entry program ... would be the capability of being able to test, identify, isolate, get someone who is infected out of circulation and do a degree of contact tracing," he said.

"The absolute thing that you would need is to be able to respond and contain whatever rebound you get so that you don't wind up in a situation where you have another escalation."
— Fauci on CBS

Of note: Per Axios' Bob Herman, Moderna is testing its vaccine in humans, but it won't be widely available for at least 12 months — and that's if it's found to be safe and effective.

  • However, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Goldman Sachs its vaccine could possibly be used for emergency use for "some people, possibly including health care professionals, in the fall of 2020," and the company is scaling up production to millions of doses per month, Herman notes.

World coronavirus updates: EU advises nations on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Senate Democrats seek $30 billion for national coronavirus testing

Senate Democratic leadership announced Wednesday a plan, authored by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), that calls for $30 billion in emergency funds to bolster national coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Why it matters: The federal government has had no clear strategy in place to resolve or prevent the shortages of testing supplies that have threatened the U.S. response.

Cuomo says contact tracing needs to ramp up before economy can reopen

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo compared scaling up testing and contact tracing to the degree necessary to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic to "trying to get Apollo 13 back to Earth 220,000 miles, 50 years ago."

Why it matters: The governor said at a briefing Wednesday that along with COVID-19 testing, contact tracing — tracking down the people who have interacted with a coronavirus patient, so they can quarantine — is a key component to the "phased reopening of the economy" when the outbreak is under control in New York.

