U.S. volunteer receives first shot of experimental coronavirus vaccine

A healthy U.S. volunteer received the first dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a potential defense against the virus if it becomes a long-term threat.

Where it stands: The trial will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses a month apart in order to test the vaccine's effectiveness in protecting the subjects against COVID-19. If successful, several more trials with larger subject groups will be needed to prove whether there are common side effects.

Context: The vaccine candidate, code-named mRNA-1273, was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc.

Several other vaccines from researchers and companies around the world are in development.

What to watch: Even if the trial is successful, a vaccine for mass production and distribution worldwide will likely not be available for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.