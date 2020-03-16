1 hour ago - Health

U.S. volunteer receives first shot of experimental coronavirus vaccine

Marisa Fernandez

Moderna has developed the first experimental coronavirus medicine, but an approved treatment is more than a year away. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A healthy U.S. volunteer received the first dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a potential defense against the virus if it becomes a long-term threat.

Where it stands: The trial will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses a month apart in order to test the vaccine's effectiveness in protecting the subjects against COVID-19. If successful, several more trials with larger subject groups will be needed to prove whether there are common side effects.

Context: The vaccine candidate, code-named mRNA-1273, was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc.

  • Several other vaccines from researchers and companies around the world are in development.

What to watch: Even if the trial is successful, a vaccine for mass production and distribution worldwide will likely not be available for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Experimental coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The vaccine that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and drugmaker Moderna have been developing to combat the coronavirus is ready to be tested on humans, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal.

The state of play: The rapidly developed vaccine will be tested on 20–25 healthy volunteers in April to determine whether two doses will be safe and generate an immune response to protect against infection. Results will be available in July or August, Fauci told WSJ.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Coronavirus vaccines in development aren't a short-term cure

Coronavirus under a microscope. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

There are a dozen research projects underway to try to come up with a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, Biocentury reports.

What's new: Drug maker Sanofi Pasteur is entering the race to develop a vaccine by partnering with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority — known as BARDA, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 18, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

Maine votes against religious vaccine exemptions

The "Tdap" vaccine. Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) praised Super Tuesday voters in the state for also casting their ballots to keep a law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions that would allow parents to prevent their children from being vaccinated.

Driving the news: Maine's choice to reject vaccine exemptions comes as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and drugmaker Moderna rush to develop a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, and as House Democrats demand guarantees that an eventual vaccine is affordable.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Health