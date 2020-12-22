Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

Worth noting: The Moderna vaccine was developed in coordination with the NIH, where 79-year-old Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What they're saying: "It is particularly meaningful to me as a member of the NIH for so many years, to be receiving today with Secretary Azar and Francis Collins and several of our health care providers, a vaccine that essentially had its origination and the fundamental research conducted here at NIH," Fauci said before receiving his shot.

  • "This, what we're seeing now, is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon that has truly been unprecedented," he continued.
  • "And that is to go from the realization that we're dealing with a new pathogen — a virus that was described in January of this year, to less than one year later to have vaccines that are going into the arms of so many people, including myself."

The big picture: Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden publicly received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the past few days, as have Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers.

  • President Trump tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take it, but looked "forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”
  • Surgeon General Jerome Adams has said the antibody treatment Trump received while being treated for the coronavirus has delayed the president's need for a vaccine.

Axios
21 hours ago - Health

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Delaware on Monday.

Why it matters: Biden, who at 78 years old is at risk for a more severe coronavirus infection, said he wanted to receive the shot live on television in order to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Rebecca Falconer
11 hours ago - World

Canada's most populous province orders holiday coronavirus lockdown

The Christmas windows at the Hudsons Bay Company encourage people to social distance and wear masks in Toronto. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced Monday a weeks-long shutdown across Canada's most populous province from Boxing Day as the country is hit by spiking COVID-19 cases.

Driving the news: Nonessential businesses including gyms, salons and indoor dining have been shut in the hardest-hit areas of Toronto and the Regional Municipality of Peel for nearly a month. But Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a briefing "COVID is spreading rapidly from high outbreak areas to areas with fewer cases."

