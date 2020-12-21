Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Delaware on Monday.

Why it matters: Biden, who at 78 years old is at risk for a more severe coronavirus infection, said he wanted to receive the shot live on television in order to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective.

  • Incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden received her first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine earlier in the day, per a statement.

Of note: Both of the Bidens will be eligible to receive their second dose of the vaccine before the inauguration.

The big picture: Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on television last Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other members of Congress received the shot on Friday as well.

  • President Trump tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take it, but looked "forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”
  • Dozens of White House staff and members of President Trump's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few months of the pandemic.

What's next: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff are scheduled to receive the vaccine next week.

What they're saying: Biden said through his mask after receiving his shot, "We owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and the people who put this together, frontline workers, people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, it's just amazing..."

  • "I think that the administration deserves some credit, getting this off the ground with operation warp speed. I also think that it's worth saying that this is great hope of doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine," he added.

Orion Rummler
23 hours ago - Health

CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than white people.

Sam Baker
11 hours ago - Health

Why vaccine mandates aren't an easy call

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Schools, employers and other big institutions will face enormously difficult decisions as they decide whether to mandate coronavirus vaccinations.

The big picture: The U.S. isn’t likely to see sweeping, government-ordered vaccine mandates, but there could be one-off requirements for specific groups of people. And each will have to balance the benefits against the risk of a backlash that could ultimately prolong the pandemic.

Axios
15 hours ago - Health

California governor in quarantine again after staffer tests positive for virus

Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to the media in Los Angeles in October. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was back in quarantine Sunday night after coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told local media.

The big picture: Newsom tested negative along with other members of staff on Sunday, but he's following state guidelines and entering a 10-day quarantine, his office said in a statement to outlets. "The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days," per the statement. Newsom last went into quarantine in November after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.