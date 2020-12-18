Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday, her office confirmed.

Why it matters: The 80-year-old Democratic leader is among the highest-ranking government officials to have received the vaccine, joining Vice President Mike Pence, who received the vaccine publicly earlier on Friday. Members of Congress, many of whom are elderly and at-risk of severe infection, are among the first people in the U.S. eligible to begin receiving the vaccine.