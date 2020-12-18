Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Pelosi at a press conference on Dec. 10. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday, her office confirmed.
Why it matters: The 80-year-old Democratic leader is among the highest-ranking government officials to have received the vaccine, joining Vice President Mike Pence, who received the vaccine publicly earlier on Friday. Members of Congress, many of whom are elderly and at-risk of severe infection, are among the first people in the U.S. eligible to begin receiving the vaccine.