Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on television Friday.

Why it matters: The vice president is the highest-ranking U.S. official to be vaccinated — a move intended to boost public confidence about the vaccine's safety. He must still receive the second dose of the vaccine in order for it to be fully effective.

What they're saying: "Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners," Pence said in a speech following his vaccination. "I didn't feel a thing," he added.

What to watch: It's unclear when President Trump will receive the vaccine or whether he will do so publicly, but President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to be vaccinated publicly when it's his turn in line.

