Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on television Friday.

Why it matters: The vice president is the highest-ranking U.S. official to be vaccinated — a move intended to boost public confidence about the vaccine's safety. He must still receive the second dose of the vaccine in order for it to be fully effective.

What they're saying: "Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners," Pence said in a speech following his vaccination. "I didn't feel a thing," he added.

What to watch: It's unclear when President Trump will receive the vaccine or whether he will do so publicly, but President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to be vaccinated publicly when it's his turn in line.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Oriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  5. Cities: San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area — NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions.
  6. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
