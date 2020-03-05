1 hour ago - Health

Facebook contractor diagnosed with coronavirus in Seattle

Rebecca Falconer

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A Facebook contractor who works in the tech giant's Stadium East office in Seattle has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Axios early Thursday.

The big picture: "We’ve notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” the spokesperson said. The worker was last in the office Feb. 21. It was immediately shut and is due to reopen this Monday, when the incubation period ends. Facebook is encouraging all Seattle site staff to work remotely until March 31. On Tuesday, an Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19, as Washington grapples with a spike in cases.

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus

The Amazon headquarters complex in downtown Seattle. The "Amazon Brazil" building is located on the city's 9th Avenue. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

An Amazon employee who works in the tech giant's "Amazon Brazil" office in downtown Seattle has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Details: An Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday night the company is "supporting the affected employee, who is in quarantine." Washington has emerged as the center of the U.S. outbreak, with all nine U.S. deaths occurring in the state. A state of emergency was declared Saturday.

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

Axios

Coronavirus updates: California declares state of emergency after virus-related death

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening as the state confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus, an elderly patient who'd traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, as the number of cases continued to rise.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 93,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 3,200.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

