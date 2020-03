An Amazon employee who works in the tech giant's "Amazon Brazil" office in downtown Seattle has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Details: An Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday night the company is "supporting the affected employee, who is in quarantine." Washington has emerged as the center of the U.S. outbreak, with all nine U.S. deaths occurring in the state. A state of emergency was declared Saturday.

