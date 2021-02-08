Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Details: Facebook is doing four things to crack down on misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccinations in general, following consultation with the World Health Organization:

  1. Updating misinformation policies to bar the posting of debunked claims about the vaccines, like the idea that vaccines are not effective or cause autism. Groups, pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that repeatedly share these debunked claims may be removed altogether, the company said.
  2. Adding directions on how and where to get vaccinated to its COVID-19 information center, tapping information provided by users' local health officials.
  3. Giving $120 million in ad credits to help health agencies, NGOs and UN agencies reach billions of people information about the COVID-19 vaccine and preventive health.
  4. Making it harder to find unchecked vaccine misinformation on its platforms by returning validated vaccine info when users search for terms related to debunked claims.

The big picture: The actions follow a similar playbook that the tech giant has used to squash misinformation around highly sensitive events, including the election.

  • Facebook created a voter information center ahead of the 2020 election that provided verified information about voting to users and directed people on how to register to vote and where their local polling places where.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will not seek re-election in 2022

Photo: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: The 86-year-old lawmaker is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, before changing parties in 1994.

Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.

Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

