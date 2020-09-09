Zuckerberg: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that Facebook currently doesn't plan to take the same kind of strong action against anti-vaccination misinformation that it has for the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: "Anti-vaxx" movements could disrupt efforts to build public immunity against the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed.
What he's saying: "We work with the CDC and we work with the WHO and trusted health organizations to remove clear misinformation about health related issues that could cause an imminent risk of harm."
- "If someone is pointing out a case where a vaccine caused harm or that they're worried about it — you know, that's a difficult thing to say from my perspective that you shouldn't be allowed to express at all."
- "What we try to say is if people are overgeneralizing things, if they're spreading misinformation and we can defer to a third party fact checker or an organization like the CDC or WHO on kind of clear health guidelines on things that could lead to imminent harm, if people don't follow them, then we will we will try to take action against those."