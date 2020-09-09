Zuckerberg: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that Facebook currently doesn't plan to take the same kind of strong action against anti-vaccination misinformation that it has for the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: "Anti-vaxx" movements could disrupt efforts to build public immunity against the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed.

What he's saying: "We work with the CDC and we work with the WHO and trusted health organizations to remove clear misinformation about health related issues that could cause an imminent risk of harm."