14 mins ago - Technology

Zuckerberg: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that Facebook currently doesn't plan to take the same kind of strong action against anti-vaccination misinformation that it has for the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: "Anti-vaxx" movements could disrupt efforts to build public immunity against the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed.

What he's saying: "We work with the CDC and we work with the WHO and trusted health organizations to remove clear misinformation about health related issues that could cause an imminent risk of harm."

  • "If someone is pointing out a case where a vaccine caused harm or that they're worried about it — you know, that's a difficult thing to say from my perspective that you shouldn't be allowed to express at all."
  • "What we try to say is if people are overgeneralizing things, if they're spreading misinformation and we can defer to a third party fact checker or an organization like the CDC or WHO on kind of clear health guidelines on things that could lead to imminent harm, if people don't follow them, then we will we will try to take action against those."

Go deeper

Mike AllenDavid Nather
7 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg to "Axios on HBO": "Just wrong" to say Facebook driven by conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that it's "just wrong" to consider Facebook a right-wing echo chamber, even though conservative voices top the platform's most-engaged content.

  • "It's true that partisan content often has kind of a higher percent of people ... engaging with it, commenting on it, liking it," Zuckerberg told Axios.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign lays out standards for coronavirus vaccine transparency

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign called on President Trump on Tuesday to answer three specific questions before releasing a coronavirus vaccine, while simultaneously warning that Trump may seek to short-circuit the scientific process for the sake of his re-election. 

Why it matters: After Trump accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of being anti-vaxxers yesterday, the Biden campaign is trying to establish firm standards on what would allay its fears that Trump isn't accelerating a vaccine for political reasons. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,583,796 — Total deaths: 897,671— Total recoveries: 18,539,511Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,328,051 — Total deaths: 189,689 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Politics: Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccinePelosi, Schumer say Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine study paused amid suspected adverse reaction Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: America's great virtual-learning experiment faces glitches nationwide — OECD projects U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow