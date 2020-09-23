25 mins ago - World

Trump's former Russia adviser: Other countries "pity" divided U.S.

In this screengrab Fiona Hill speaks during the CITIZEN by CNN 2020 Conference on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for CNN

Former top White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill said Tuesday the "bungled handling of COVID," race relations, "political polarization" and "the spectacles that we're presenting" has eroded the United States' world standing.

What she’s saying: "We are increasingly seen as an object of pity, including by our allies, because they are so shocked by what's happening internally, how we're [eating] ourselves alive with our divisions," Hill told CNN's Jim Sciutto at the Citizen by CNN 2020 conference.

  • "We're the ones who are creating all this. It's not the Russians or the Chinese or anyone else. We are doing this to ourselves."

The big picture: A Pew Research Center poll found last week that positive views of the U.S. are at record lows, driven by the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The U.S. has reported more deaths from COVID-19 than any other country, per Johns Hopkins.
  • The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 200,000 in the U.S. on Tuesday. Almost 6.9 million Americans have tested positive for the virus.

Of note: Hill testified in the House last year during Trump's impeachment hearing that an ongoing conspiracy theory about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential election distracted Trump from the real threat that Russia poses to America's democracy.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Sep 22, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

A coalition of 156 countries agreed Monday to a "landmark" agreement aimed at the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, the World Health Organization announced Monday.

The big picture: 64 higher-income countries, including European Union members, are among the signatories to the deal, known as "COVAX." The U.S. is not participating in the scheme.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Health

200,000 Americans gone too soon

Data: Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

Today marks another devastating milestone in the 2020 history books:

The state of play: February 29: First reported U.S. coronavirus death; May 23: U.S. death toll hits 100,000; September 22: U.S. death toll hits 200,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Health

U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus has now killed 200,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Whatever context you try to put this in, it is a catastrophe of historic proportions — and is yet another reminder of America's horrific failure to contain the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!