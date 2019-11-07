European leaders increasingly look to China as global partner over U.S.

When French President Emmanuel Macron wants to take European concerns to the world stage — climate, trade, Iran — he no longer calls Washington. He flies to Beijing, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Macron's visit to China this week suggests that the U.S. risks being sidelined on the global stage. One moment spoke volumes: Chinese President Xi Jinping sampled French wines, which the Trump administration recently slapped with heavy tariffs.

