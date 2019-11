Why now: The revenue increase can be attributed to a 15% levy on about $110 billion worth of Chinese imports that took affect on Sept. 1.

More than $5 billion of the total collected last month came from tariffs collected on imports from China, while tariffs assessed to the rest of the world reaped another $2 billion, the WSJ notes.

By the numbers: In a 12-month period ending in September, the U.S. accrued more than $70 billion in tariffs, almost double what was collected before the trade war, according to the WSJ.

But trade-related expenses have also increased, including roughly $28 billion in farm aid in 2019.

What they're saying: Dan Anthony, vice president of the Trade Partnership, told the WSJ, “This is very much the low-end estimate of costs, because there’s also costs associated with shifting suppliers, shifting to higher-cost sources, that aren’t going to show up in the data."

