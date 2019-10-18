China trade war could give foreign farmers long-term edge over U.S.

What's happening: After China imposed a retaliatory 25% duty on many U.S. agricultural products in July 2018, those exports fell by 53% for the year. They dropped another 8% by the end of July 2019.

By the numbers: Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, the EU and other agricultural producers have all seen their exports to China grow while those of the U.S. have declined.

Brazil's share of China's $38 billion soy import market shot up to 76% in 2o18, while the U.S.' fell from 35% to 19%. Brazil has also taken up 15% of the $2 billion pork market, as the U.S. has dropped from 15% to 6%.

Ukraine has capitalized on the trade war to increase its share of China’s $790 million corn market from 61% to 81% through 2018. The U.S. share is down to 9%, from 17%.

Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia gained on China's $780 million in wheat imports at the expense of the U.S., whose market share fell from 38% to 14%.

Between the lines: With no end in sight for the current trade war, international competitors could secure enduring advantages.

The U.S. never made up the market share in beef exports it lost to Argentina, Brazil and Australia after a 2003 trade scuffle. Its share dropped from 69% in 2002 to 1% in 2018.

In the current conflict, China has turned to Brazil for most of its soybean imports, establishing new supplier relationships and incurring other transition costs that will keep Brazil's soybeans competitive even if U.S.–China tariffs are relaxed.

What to watch: In announcing last week's limited deal, the White House said China agreed to buy at least $40 billion of U.S. agricultural products, though few details have emerged.

Presidents Trump and Xi are set to meet in November on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, where a final agreement on these purchases would likely require clearing other technical and political hurdles.

Decker Walker is a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he leads the firm’s global agribusiness sector.