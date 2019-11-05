China's growing share of the world's business revenue

Adapted from ChinaPower using Fortune data; Note: Top 10 countries shown, Italy dropped out in 2017; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Chinese companies are taking an increasingly larger share of the Fortune Global 500, an annual ranking of the world’s top 500 companies by revenue.

What's happening: In 2008, China had just 29 companies on the Global 500 and none in the top 10. This year, the list includes 119 Chinese companies that have a combined revenue of nearly $8 trillion, which represents almost a quarter of the revenue generated by all the companies on the list.