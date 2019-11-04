China's manufacturing is pushing higher while the U.S.'s is sinking

Data: Caixin, Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Manufacturing industries in the U.S. and China seem to be moving in opposite directions. In October, a private company survey of China's factory activity shows it expanded for a third consecutive month, while U.S. manufacturing contracted for the third month in a row.

Why it matters: October was the largest deficit the U.S. manufacturing industry has had with China in the nearly eight-year history of the Caixin survey.