The electric vehicle money surge

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing amounts of cash are pouring into electric vehicle development that is underway via startups and legacy players.

What's new: A report out this morning indicates GM will be announcing an expanded strategy to take on Tesla, plus the U.K. electric van and bus company Arrival announced it is going public.

Driving the news, part 1: "General Motors Co will roll out details of an expanded and accelerated electric vehicle strategy on Thursday in an effort to convince investors it can be a serious competitor to Tesla Inc," Reuters reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the plan.

  • GM is expected to say it intends to invest more on electric vehicles than the previously outlined $20 billion by 2025, and to speed up plans to make its Cadillac brand all-electric, among other elements, per Reuters.

Driving the news, part 2: Arrival, the U.K.-based electric van and bus company, announced this morning that it's going public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

  • The deal to merge with CIIG Merger Corp values Arrival at $5.4 billion.

Why it matters: The Arrival deal marks the latest in a big wave of SPAC transactions in the electric vehicle space as investors bank on major growth in what's still a niche market.

  • Meanwhile, GM's latest move shows how incumbent automakers are increasingly concluding they need to go big into electric vehicles to position themselves for the future, even though sales of internal-combustion models still dominate the market.

Where it stands: The Arrival deal includes around $400 million in additional funding from investors including Fidelity, Wellington Management, a BNP Paribas energy funds, and BlackRock-managed funds.

What we're watching: Whether Arrival can make good on its plans, which initially focus on the commercial vehicle market.

  • But deep pockets like what they've seen so far from the company and its system, which uses lightweight materials and a skateboard electric vehicle chassis that can accommodate multiple vehicle designs.

Go deeper: Wall Street is searching for electric vehicle gold

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

Corporate heavyweights ramp up electric vehicle lobbying push

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new coalition is launching — with Tesla, Uber, power giants like Southern Company, and others — that will push for electric models to account for 100% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.

Why it matters: While electric vehicles are a growing technology, new corporate lobbying efforts — especially by powerful companies — could help spur faster growth in what remains a largely niche market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says latest data shows its coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer said on Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

The state of play: The company said they have enough safety data now and plan to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 MAX cleared to fly by FAA

Boeing 737 MAX jets stored in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to fly again in the U.S. — 20 months after the plane’s worldwide grounding.

Why it matters: A pair of fatal plane crashes laid bare the gross oversight and safety lapses on the part of Boeing and the FAA. The fallout led to the resignation of top executives — including Boeing's CEO — a criminal investigation, and the company’s biggest financial hit in its centurylong history.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow