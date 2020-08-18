1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is going public

Photo: Canoo

Canoo is slated to become the latest fledgling electric vehicle player to go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Why it matters: A number of electric vehicle companies are using that model in place of traditional IPOs to raise money and begin trading.

  • Lordstown Motors and Fisker both announced SPAC deals this summer, while Nikola Motors began trading in June after one of the transactions.

The state of play: Los Angeles-based Canoo announced Tuesday the merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

  • The deal will take Canoo public at a valuation of $2.4 billion, the companies said.
  • It's bringing in investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and others, providing Canoo with about $600 million in new capital.

The backdrop: Canoo is looking to lure consumers with a subscription-based model for an eponymously-named "lifestyle" vehicle it hopes to launch in 2022. It's envisioned as an "urban loft on wheels," Axios' Joann Muller reported last year.

  • "In addition, Canoo has designed a commercial delivery [business-to-business] vehicle with expected availability in 2023 that directly capitalizes on Canoo's core skateboard technology," per the SPAC announcement.
  • The company's skateboard architecture has attracted outside interest too, with Hyundai announcing this year that it plans to develop future vehicles using it.

Finding meaning without fans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Neymar will play arguably the most important soccer match of his life today — in an empty stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

The state of play: Millions will watch on TV as the 28-year-old megastar tries to send PSG past RB Leipzig and into the club's first Champions League final, rewriting his narrative and adding to his legacy in the process.

The war against the dollar is heating up

Reproduced from Bloomberg via Bank of Russia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Experts are again sounding the alarm that the dollar could lose its role as the world's reserve currency. This is a frequent and historically unconsummated concern — but things may actually be different this time.

What's happening: New data from the Bank of Russia show the country now receives more euros than dollars for its exports to China, with the share of goods purchased in euros rising from 0.3% at the start of 2014 (and just 1.3% in the second quarter of 2018) to nearly 51% at the end of Q1 this year.

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

