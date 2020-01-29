UPS to buy 10,000 electric trucks from U.K. startup Arrival

UPS is investing in Arrival, a U.K.-based electric truck manufacturer, and plans to buy at least 10,000 battery-powered delivery trucks worth $440 million over the next five years.
Why it matters: UPS is transforming its global logistics business to keep up with exploding e-commerce and increased urbanization — and the fallout from those trends like worsening congestion and climate change.
- The purchase represents 10% of UPS' current fleet of 100,000 package delivery trucks in the U.S.
- It more than doubles UPS' worldwide fleet of roughly 10,000 alternative fuel vehicles.
What's happening: UPS said it would take an undisclosed minority stake in Arrival, a company virtually unknown in the U.S. until recently.
- Arrival has been quietly developing its EV skateboard platform since 2015, emerging last October as a potential rival to another buzzy electric truck manufacturer, Michigan-based Rivian.
- UPS has an option to buy another 10,000 trucks by 2023, for a total order worth nearly $1 billion, Arrival said.
- The two companies plan to collaborate on the design and production of future trucks designed to *UPS'* specifications.
- Earlier this month, Hyundai and Kia also announced a $110 million investment in Arrival, and said they, too, would work together on purpose-built EVs, especially for Europe, where stricter environmental regulations are kicking in.
How it works: Arrival designed its electric vehicles from the ground up to match the cost of gasoline or diesel trucks.
- It uses lightweight materials and a modular EV base, which incorporates the battery pack, electric motor and driveline components.
- The company says its EVs provide a range of up to 300 miles for planned routes and a 50% reduction in the total cost of ownership of traditional trucks.
- The company’s "autonomous-ready" platform is outfitted with sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with the ultimate goal of full autonomy.
The big picture: UPS' interest in Arrival is part of a broader sustainability effort.
- In recent years, the company has invested more than $1 billion to deploy about 10,000 alternative-fuel vehicles and infrastructure globally, including electric, hybrid, ethanol, natural gas and propane trucks.
- It is expanding the use of route optimization and navigation software to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
- In London, UPS is testing smart-grid technology and energy storage batteries to charge an entire fleet of 170 electric trucks simultaneously overnight.
- The company is collaborating with cities on innovative last-mile delivery systems like cargo e-bikes in dense urban areas.
