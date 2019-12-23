Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans based on Rivian's platform and Ford is reportedly planning a future Lincoln SUV based on it.

Rivian's business-to-business play sets it apart from Tesla and the sea of other electric vehicle companies trying to get off the ground.

In an Axios interview last year, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said the "skateboard" could be modified to suit many types of vehicles — as well as things like jet skis or snowmobiles .

The platform, which includes the electric motor, batteries and controls, will also include automated driving technology in the future, he said.

The big picture: Rivian has built a ton of momentum since bursting on the scene in 2018. The latest investment is its fourth this year.

In February, it raised $700 million, led by Amazon, which announced its electric van order in September.

In April, Ford invested $500 million and said the companies would collaborate on a vehicle project utilizing Rivian’s "skateboard" platform. Ford is also expected to lend its manufacturing expertise as Rivian begins production at a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Ill., in 2020.

In September, Cox Automotive, a technology tech and data company, invested $350 million in Rivian. It wants to collaborate on new approaches to logistics, service and digital retailing.

What they're saying: "This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy — we are extremely excited to have the support from such strong shareholders," Scaringe said in a statement Monday.

What to watch: Rivian's models, the R1T pickup and R1S utility, will deliver up to 410 miles of range and cost around $70,000. Production is slated to begin in 2020.

