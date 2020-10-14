1 hour ago - Economy & Business

BlackRock invests $118 million in U.K. electric vehicle startup Arrival

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Image courtesy of Arrival

Arrival, the U.K.-based electric van and bus company, said Wednesday that BlackRock-managed funds are investing $118 million to help fuel its expansion, including plans to build a factory in South Carolina, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of money pouring into electric vehicle startups.

  • "The investment values the U.K.-based manufacturer at around €3 billion, equivalent to $3.5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter," per the Journal.

The big picture: It's also another sign that electric vehicle companies designing vehicles for corporate and government fleets are attracting lots of interest.

  • UPS, which is also one of Arrival's investors, plans to buy at least 10,000 battery-powered delivery trucks over the next five years, as Axios' Joann Muller reported early this year.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology

Apple's iPhone 12 bets may take time to pay off

The iPhone 12 Pro features both 5G support as well as a lidar sensor. Photo: Apple

With the iPhone 12, unveiled Tuesday, Apple has made some big technology bets that should boost demand for 5G networks as well as help spur developers to create more advanced augmented reality applications. However, phone buyers will probably have to wait for a payoff.

Why it matters: Many tech advances start out as chicken-and-egg problems, with developers waiting for a market to emerge while consumers don't yet see the value in spending more. Apple has the rare ability to push past that block. Because of its size and comparatively focused product line, its support of new technologies like 5G and lidar can vault them into the mainstream.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The contrarian case that Biden would help oil companies

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden certainly isn't who the oil industry wants to win the presidential election — as their political spending shows — but he might be the leader the ailing sector needs.

Why it matters: Biden is vowing new emissions regulations and new restrictions on production as part of plans to hasten a transition away from fossil fuels — but what that means for the industry and markets isn't cut and dry, some analysts argue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

Sports stadiums welcome voters, not fans

Map: Axios Visuals

The NBA just completed a historic season that required the league to shutter its arenas. Now, it will help execute a historic election by re-opening them to voters.

Why it matters: The momentum created by the NBA has extended to other leagues, culminating in the largest political effort the sports world has ever seen.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow