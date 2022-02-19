Elana Meyers Taylor becomes most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won a fifth Olympics medal on Saturday — taking home bronze in the two-woman event and becoming the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history.

The big picture: Meyers Taylor, who was named the flagbearer at the closing ceremony for Team USA, tied speedskater Shani Davis earlier this week with four medals after she took silver in the monobob.

By the numbers: Meyers Taylor, 37, has competed in four Winter Olympics, starting with the 2010 Vancouver Games.

She won a bronze medal there in the two-woman event, and followed that up with a silver in the 2014 Sochi Games and a silver in the 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics.

What they're saying: "That is overwhelming," Meyers Taylor said. "It's so crazy to hear that stat and know that I'm part of a legacy that's bigger than me."

What's next: Meyers Taylor hinted that she would retire after the Beijing Olympics, saying that "there's a good chance that it's my last one," ESPN reported.