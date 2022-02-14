Kaillie Humphries won a gold medal and Elana Meyers Taylor silver in the first-ever Winter Olympics monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday morning local time.

The big picture: This is Humphries' third Olympic gold medal and her first as a U.S. citizen. She moved to the U.S. after alleging a Canadian coach had mentally and verbally abused her.

This was Meyers Taylor's fourth winter Olympics medal. The 37-year-old is the "oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in any winter sport, per NBC Sports.

Meyers Taylor was due to be a U.S. flagbearer at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, but she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the event. She returned a negative result on Feb. 5 and was permitted to leave isolation and compete in the Games.

By the numbers: Humphries finished with a time of 4:19.27 and Meyers Taylor 4:20.81. Canada's Christine de Bruin (4:21.03) won the bronze medal.

