Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Team USA wins gold and silver medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

Rebecca Falconer

American Kaillie Humphries competes in the women's monobob bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China on Monday morning local time. Photo: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Kaillie Humphries won a gold medal and Elana Meyers Taylor silver in the first-ever Winter Olympics monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday morning local time.

The big picture: This is Humphries' third Olympic gold medal and her first as a U.S. citizen. She moved to the U.S. after alleging a Canadian coach had mentally and verbally abused her.

  • This was Meyers Taylor's fourth winter Olympics medal. The 37-year-old is the "oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in any winter sport, per NBC Sports.
  • Meyers Taylor was due to be a U.S. flagbearer at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, but she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the event. She returned a negative result on Feb. 5 and was permitted to leave isolation and compete in the Games.

By the numbers: Humphries finished with a time of 4:19.27 and Meyers Taylor 4:20.81. Canada's Christine de Bruin (4:21.03) won the bronze medal.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals, respectively, during the women's monobob bobsleigh event on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on in Yanqing, China, on Monday morning local time. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

🥇 Team USA wins gold and silver medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

⛸️ Russian figure skating star hearing set after positive drug test

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

In photos: Cooper Kupp propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI win

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp catches the ball in the end zone and scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. He was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player following the win. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Cooper Kupp caught Matthew Stafford's a one-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

The big picture: The game was played at SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams. This is the second time ever that one of the Super Bowl teams has played on its home field. The first was in Florida last year, when Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City due to "erratic" passenger

Photo: Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday due to an "unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior," the company confirmed.

Driving the news: The American Airlines Flight 1775 passenger tried to enter the cockpit before attempting to open an exit door, per multiple reports. The FBI said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted "due to an unruly passenger interfering with the flight crew."

