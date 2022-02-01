Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID

Erin Doherty

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States compete during the IBSF World Championships 2021 Altenberg 2-Woman Bobsleigh competition on February 6, 2021 in Altenberg, Germany. Photo: Martin Rose/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID two days after arriving in Beijing for the Winter Games.

Driving the news: At least three athletes on Team USA's Olympic bobsled team, including Meyers Taylor, have tested positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of the start of the Winter Games, NPR reports.

  • That also includes Josh Williamson, who announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
  • "At this point, we believe all three will be able to compete, but we'll know more in a few days," a spokesperson for U.S. Bobsled told NPR.
  • U.S. Bobsled did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: Athletes who test positive for COVID-19 while at the Winter Games must isolate until they receive two consecutive negative PCR tests, according to the International Olympic Committee.

  • Bobsled competitions begin during the second week of the Olympic Games, on Feb. 13, so the athletes who have tested positive have more time to recover before the events. They will, however, likely miss important training time on the course.
  • The athletes' positive test results come after Yahoo News reported that the U.S. bobsled team is dealing with a larger COVID-19 outbreak, including multiple coaches and support staff.

What they're saying: "Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging," Meyers Taylor wrote in a tweet.

  • "This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete."

Go deeper: The Omicron Olympics face the ultimate test

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Sports

Tom Brady officially announces retirement

Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially retired Tuesday after days of speculation on his future in the NFL.

What they're saying: "I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions," Brady said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

New metric shows how severe global warming is getting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

By taking into account how increasing surface temperatures will alter both humidity and a measure of the energy contained in the atmosphere, a new study finds the world is at a growing risk of extreme weather events.

Driving the news: The study, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on an integrated temperature and humidity metric.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianKendall Baker
Updated 5 hours ago - World

The IOC stays silent on human rights in China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The International Olympic Committee is publicly backing China, where the Winter Games are being held this year and where there is an ongoing genocide.

The big picture: The IOC has long stated it is committed to human rights, but it is declining to take a stand ahead of the Beijing Olympics — and insisting its only mission is to run the Games successfully.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

