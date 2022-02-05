Sign up for our daily briefing

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared to compete after recovering from COVID

Erin Doherty

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's monobob during the BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Cup at VELTINS-EisArena on January 8, 2022 in Winterberg, Germany. Photo: Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor said Saturday that she is cleared to compete in the Beijing Olympics after recovering from COVID-19.

Driving the news: "This Games has turned out to be one of the most challenging ones I've ever competed in, and I just want to show him that his mother never gave up," Meyers Taylor said Saturday morning during an interview with the Today Show, talking about what she hopes to teach her son at the Olympics.

  • "Especially at these Games, knowing that everything we've gone through, being in isolation and coming out of it, I just want to show him that you can face obstacles and have challenges and overcome them and go after your goals anyways," Meyers Taylor, 37, said.

Catch up quick: Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID two days after arriving in Beijing for the Olympics, just days before the start of the Games.

  • Since testing positive, Meyers Taylor has been in isolation, training from her hotel room.
  • She also had to give up her role as flagbearer for Team USA during the opening ceremony.
Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🛷 Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor to compete after recovering from COVID

🏂U.S. snowboarder Shaun White to retire after Beijing Olympics

⛷The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics

🇺🇸Why Americans are turned off by the Olympics

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

Go deeper: Full Axios coverage

Hope King, author of Closer
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook and Snapchat pivot to the pros

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Facebook and Snapchat are relying more on professionally created content as personal sharing on social media continues to decline.

Why it matters: The pivot away from the stuff that made these companies what they are could provide a buffer against growing regulatory pressure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The era of hygiene theater is over

llustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The curtain has closed on “hygiene theater."

Quick take: The ever-present smell of disinfectant is a thing of the past. Clorox’s health and wellness sales — which includes its cleaning business — fell 21% year-over-year in the quarter ending Dec. 31.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow