Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor said Saturday that she is cleared to compete in the Beijing Olympics after recovering from COVID-19.

Driving the news: "This Games has turned out to be one of the most challenging ones I've ever competed in, and I just want to show him that his mother never gave up," Meyers Taylor said Saturday morning during an interview with the Today Show, talking about what she hopes to teach her son at the Olympics.

"Especially at these Games, knowing that everything we've gone through, being in isolation and coming out of it, I just want to show him that you can face obstacles and have challenges and overcome them and go after your goals anyways," Meyers Taylor, 37, said.

Catch up quick: Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID two days after arriving in Beijing for the Olympics, just days before the start of the Games.

Since testing positive, Meyers Taylor has been in isolation, training from her hotel room.

She also had to give up her role as flagbearer for Team USA during the opening ceremony.

