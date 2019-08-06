New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Mexico urges tighter gun control in U.S. after El Paso mass shooting

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony to celebrate his administration's first anniversary at Zocalo on July 01, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the U.S. at a news conference Monday to tighten gun control legislation following Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead, including 8 Mexican nationals.

What he's saying: "We are very respectful of what other governments decide but we think that these lamentable events that occurred in the United States should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of arms," López Obrador said, per Bloomberg News.

