Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged the U.S. at a news conference Monday to tighten gun control legislation following Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead, including 8 Mexican nationals.

What he's saying: "We are very respectful of what other governments decide but we think that these lamentable events that occurred in the United States should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of arms," López Obrador said, per Bloomberg News.

