Eileen Gu, Team China's 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, won the gold medal in the freeski halfpipe, with a score of 95.25 on day 14 of the Winter Olympics.

The big picture: It's Gu's third medal and second gold of the Beijing Games. She also won gold in the big air freestyle and earned silver in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle.

What she's saying: "It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life," said Gu, from San Francisco.

"It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

