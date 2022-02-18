Sign up for our daily briefing

Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

Rebecca Falconer

Gold medallist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China after her final run in the women's freeski halfpipe flower ceremony on day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Eileen Gu, Team China's 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, won the gold medal in the freeski halfpipe, with a score of 95.25 on day 14 of the Winter Olympics.

The big picture: It's Gu's third medal and second gold of the Beijing Games. She also won gold in the big air freestyle and earned silver in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle.

What she's saying: "It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life," said Gu, from San Francisco.

  • "It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Gu.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 mins ago - Science

U.K. and Ireland face rare danger-to-life storm warning as Eunice closes in

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

British and Irish forecasters issued rare danger-to-life red alerts for populated areas including London, as Storm Eunice bears down on Northwestern Europe — which is still reeling from earlier deadly storms that struck this week.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: There's a distinct threat from this developing bomb cyclone of a "sting jet," or small area of extremely intense wind that can form inside certain storms, hitting South West England with winds up to 100 mph Friday morning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

🥌 U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems ditching BBB as inflation fix

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Several Democratic senators facing re-election are looking past President Biden's stalled Build Back Better plans, ramping up other plans to try to ease voters' inflation fears.

Why it matters: They're making independent decisions to set themselves up for success in November, whether it's suspending the federal gas tax until 2023, extending homebuyers' deductions or other ideas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

