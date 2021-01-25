Sign up for our daily briefing
A view of 58 Bahama Circle. Photo: Stephen Gay
If Derek Jeter's Davis Islands property at 58 Bahama Circle gets anywhere close to its $29 million asking price, it’ll be Tampa’s largest real estate transaction on record, per listing agent Stephen Gay.
By the numbers: At 21,796 square feet (roughly half the size of a Publix), it has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half bathrooms.
- Listed by: Stephen Gay Group at Smith and Associates.
The backdrop: Gay said three homes were torn down to create this custom mansion for the New York Yankees baseball legend. Jeter and his family have since moved to Miami.
Some of the highlights:
- Largest waterfront lot on the island, 1.25 private acres.
- Elevator.
- 80-foot saltwater lap pool.
- 9,000 square feet of covered porches and balconies.
- Full-service bar, wine cellar, home theater, au-pair wing and professional gym.
Of note: Gay said many potential buyers are coming from New York and L.A., craving lower property taxes and fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
- This could be a major trend for Tampa in 2021.