If Derek Jeter's Davis Islands property at 58 Bahama Circle gets anywhere close to its $29 million asking price, it’ll be Tampa’s largest real estate transaction on record, per listing agent Stephen Gay.

By the numbers: At 21,796 square feet (roughly half the size of a Publix), it has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half bathrooms.

Listed by: Stephen Gay Group at Smith and Associates.

Photo: Stephen Gay

The backdrop: Gay said three homes were torn down to create this custom mansion for the New York Yankees baseball legend. Jeter and his family have since moved to Miami.

Photo: Stephen Gay

Some of the highlights:

Largest waterfront lot on the island, 1.25 private acres.

on the island, 1.25 private acres. Elevator.

80-foot saltwater lap pool.

lap pool. 9,000 square feet of covered porches and balconies.

of covered porches and balconies. Full-service bar, wine cellar, home theater, au-pair wing and professional gym.

Photo: Stephen Gay

Of note: Gay said many potential buyers are coming from New York and L.A., craving lower property taxes and fewer COVID-19 restrictions.