Dems set to target RNC stance on “legitimate political discourse”

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Dems set to target RNC stance on “legitimate political discourse”

Andrew Solender

A member of the crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democrats up and down the chain are determined to exact a political cost after the Republican National Committee passed a resolution describing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as "legitimate political discourse."

Why it matters: With historical trends in their favor, many Republicans have lamented that persistent talk about Jan. 6 is complicating their path back to the majority.

  • “I think we should be focused on the elections and not this nonsense,” Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) said of the resolution last week.

Driving the news: Democratic campaign committees and PACs tell Axios that the phrase "legitimate political discourse" — and its broader implications — will be a major theme of their messaging.

  • House Majority PAC, the leading House Democratic super PAC, plans to "over the next couple weeks, lean into that" in statements and earned messaging, a source familiar with the group's strategy told Axios.
  • "We will ensure that they are held accountable for a position completely at odds with the American people," said House Majority PAC executive director Abby Curran.
  • A Democratic National Committee aide said the group will "continue to remind voters throughout the year that the official position of the Republican Party is that attacking the Capitol ... and trying to overturn an election are 'legitimate political discourse.'"

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC known for its blistering ads, is also getting in on the action.

  • Spokesperson Ryan Wiggins said, "You can bet the farm that we will spend the next 10 months and beyond reminding voters ... that the Republican version of 'legitimate political discourse' is violence, assault and vandalism."

What they're saying: Several House Democrats running in swing districts tell Axios the line will likely make an appearance on the campaign trail as well.

  • "I get asked about it back at home," Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan said. "I think it's important to point out what's at stake, because the reality would be ... that's how they plan to govern."
  • "I will challenge an opponent to discuss it. Do they think that was 'legitimate political discourse'?" Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania said.
  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said, "I think that, societally speaking, people are going to have to say where they stand on this."

Another Democrat who sees the line as a litmus test for Republicans is Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

  • "The Republican Party is having a hard time deciding whether a violent attack on the Capitol is good or bad," he told Axios. "We think they should have to answer for that. Yes, you better believe it."
  • "And if the Republican Party can't summon the courage to say violently attacking the Capitol is wrong, then how can we trust them with power?"

The other side: GOP leaders who have stood by the RNC statement have spent the last week on clean-up duty, insisting that the line is not a defense of the violence on Jan. 6.

  • "The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed people who weren't here on Jan. 6, who were actually in Florida at an RNC meeting," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at the Capitol on Wednesday. "That's what they were referring to."

Go deeper

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Schumer’s frayed relationship with Manchin

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The failed Build Back Better negotiations have left the relationship between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) severely strained.

  • Both senators — and their staffs — quietly question whether the other side can be trusted, four sources close to the situation told Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned the breach will affect any effort to revive President Biden's BBB agenda. A medical absence by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) already deprives Schumer of a reliable party vote.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Sports

2021 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There are 45 million more potential legal sports bettors on Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow