The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised over $43 million in September alone, breaking their previous monthly high of $27 million in August.

Why it matters: Democrats continue to bring in massive fundraising hauls, showing intense enthusiasm among their supporters not just at the presidential level, but in down-ballot contests, too.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign raised $383 million in September.

What they're saying: "The grassroots community’s support for our mission to flip the Senate has given us clear momentum in the home stretch, but our work is far from over and we must all double down in these final weeks through Election Day," said DSCC Chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a statement.

By the numbers: The DSCC's average donation in September was $45 and they've received nearly 2.9 million donations so far this cycle.

They have $30 million cash-on-hand for October.

Democrats more than doubled Republicans' fundraising haul in the top 14 Senate races, according to a Politico tally.

