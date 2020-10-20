2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats raise $43M for Senate campaign arm

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with DSCC Chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised over $43 million in September alone, breaking their previous monthly high of $27 million in August.

Why it matters: Democrats continue to bring in massive fundraising hauls, showing intense enthusiasm among their supporters not just at the presidential level, but in down-ballot contests, too.

What they're saying: "The grassroots community’s support for our mission to flip the Senate has given us clear momentum in the home stretch, but our work is far from over and we must all double down in these final weeks through Election Day," said DSCC Chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a statement.

By the numbers: The DSCC's average donation in September was $45 and they've received nearly 2.9 million donations so far this cycle.

  • They have $30 million cash-on-hand for October.
  • Democrats more than doubled Republicans' fundraising haul in the top 14 Senate races, according to a Politico tally.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The green tsunami

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The most shocking pre-election result neither side can dispute is in: Democrats are destroying Republicans in truly historic ways in fundraising. 

Why it matters: Money can’t buy elections, but it sure helps. And Joe Biden and a half dozen Senate Democratic candidates are bathing in cash, often with 2x or 3x advantages over their opponents. 

Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

ExxonMobil on Trump's hypothetical phone call: "It never happened"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

ExxonMobil issued a statement Monday denying anyone from the company had spoken with President Trump after he used the firm as an example of how he could use his position to out-raise his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the President’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO… and just so we're all clear, it never happened," Exxon said.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign announces $55 million ad buy in final two weeks

President Trump holds up a MAGA hat in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 14. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee plan to spend an additional $55 million on coordinated ad buys in the remaining two weeks of the 2020 election, campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a Monday call.

What to watch: The campaign and the RNC will jointly target Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan — all considered critical swing states. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel told reporters on a Monday call that one ad would target Joe Biden's health care plan.

