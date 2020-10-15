1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says campaign raised $383 million in September

Joe Biden in Miramar, Florida, on Oct. 13. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

What they're saying: "Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, tweeted Thursday.

  • "$203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank."

The big picture: Biden's campaign netted $3.8 million in one hour during the first debate between the former VP and President Trump, a single-hour record for the campaign.

  • Biden also out-raised Trump by $150 million in August after the president announced he brought in $210 million that month.

Jacob Knutson
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

Maria Arias
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million in third quarter

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, raised $39.4 million from July through September, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The group run by Republicans and ex-Republicans has been growing its fundraising exponentially, shattering the $16.8 million record it set in the second quarter of 2020. It has since won over many more Democratic donors with deep pockets, while still receiving a large percentage of its total fundraising from donations under $200.

Mike AllenHans Nichols
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he's a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny.

Why it matters: The media's obsession with Trump — and Trump's compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

