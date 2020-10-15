Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

What they're saying: "Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, tweeted Thursday.

"$203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank."

The big picture: Biden's campaign netted $3.8 million in one hour during the first debate between the former VP and President Trump, a single-hour record for the campaign.