Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $150 million in August

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee raised over $210 million in August, they announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $364.5 million in the same period, dwarfing Trump's total fundraising haul by over $150 million. It is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month.

What they're saying: "Democrats pulled out all the stops in an attempt to boost Joe Biden’s campaign this month," the Trump campaign and the RNC said in a statement.

  • "In addition to the announcement of their vice presidential nominee and DNC Convention which historically brings an influx of cash, Democrats relied heavily on Hollywood celebrities and gimmicks to raise their numbers."
  • "But big names are no match for the enthusiasm advantage that President Trump enjoys and the ground game that the Trump campaign and RNC have amassed over the past four years."

Between the lines: The massive disparity in funding comes days after the New York Times revealed how the president’s reelection campaign blew through their nearly $200 million cash advantage over Biden. Now, Trump is strapped for cash. 

  • The defeat is also seen as a reflection of the campaigns’ abilities to fundraise off their respective conventions. The Trump campaign had initially hoped the RNC would energize both the president’s base and the GOP as a whole to dish out heaps of money for Trump.
  • Amid the reports of a cash crunch, Trump said on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

Where the Trump campaign's money went

In a deeply reported article on "How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage," the N.Y. Times' Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman found some unusual spending by the Trump campaign.

Why it matters: Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives.

Scoop: Biden campaign taps new ad agency

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign has brought on the progressive advertising firm Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) to run a new mobilization advertising program online that is uniquely focused on educating interested voters with ways to cast ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: In a normal election, the campaign would focus its advertising efforts on persuading voters in the weeks leading up to the election. But the Biden campaign faces a different challenge: it needs to mobilize voters that want to vote about how to do so during COVID-19, requiring more advertising expertise and resources.

