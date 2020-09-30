Biden raises a record $3.8 million in 1 hour during debate with Trump

Joe Biden netted $3.8 million in fund-raising in one hour as the presidential debate with President Trump aired Tuesday night, his campaign said.

Why it matters: The amount raised between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is the campaign's biggest fund-raising total in one hour on record. The money poured in during a fiery debate punctuated by interruptions and hallmarked by name-calling.

Go deeper: The first Trump v. Biden presidential debate was a hot mess