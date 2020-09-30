Biden raises a record $3.8 million in 1 hour during debate with Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden netted $3.8 million in fund-raising in one hour as the presidential debate with President Trump aired Tuesday night, his campaign said.
Why it matters: The amount raised between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is the campaign's biggest fund-raising total in one hour on record. The money poured in during a fiery debate punctuated by interruptions and hallmarked by name-calling.
