Dems denounce Trump's coronavirus aid action and urge GOP back to talks

Democratic leaders criticized President Trump on Saturday for signing four executive actions to provide relief from economic damage sustained during the coronavirus pandemic after stimulus package negotiations broke down a day earlier.

Why it matters: The Constitution gives Congress the power to appropriate federal spending. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a joint statement on Saturday evening calling on Republicans to return to negotiations and pass a stimulus package.

What they're saying: The Democratic leaders accused Trump of failing to comprehend "the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families."

"These policy announcements provide little real help to families," Pelosi and Schumer said. "For instance, not only does the President’s announcement not actually extend the eviction moratorium, it provides no assistance to help pay the rent, which will only leave desperate families to watch their debt pile higher. Instead of passing a bill, now President Trump is cutting families’ unemployment benefits and pushing states further into budget crises, forcing them to make devastating cuts to life-or-death services.

"Furthermore, these announcements do nothing to increase testing, nothing to reopen schools, nothing to put food on the table for hungry families, nothing to prevent heroes being laid off across state and local government, nothing to protect the Postal Service or the integrity of our elections, nothing on many critical needs of the American people.

The other side: Trump conceded that Democrats might legally challenge his actions, but he said: "Through these four actions, my administration will provide immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling in this difficult time."

Of note: The order and memoranda signed by Trump would dd $400 per week in extra unemployment benefits through the end of 2020, requiring states to cover 25% of the additional benefits.