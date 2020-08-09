25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Dems denounce Trump's coronavirus aid action and urge GOP back to talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer during a briefing at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic leaders criticized President Trump on Saturday for signing four executive actions to provide relief from economic damage sustained during the coronavirus pandemic after stimulus package negotiations broke down a day earlier.

Why it matters: The Constitution gives Congress the power to appropriate federal spending. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a joint statement on Saturday evening calling on Republicans to return to negotiations and pass a stimulus package.

What they're saying: The Democratic leaders accused Trump of failing to comprehend "the seriousness or the urgency of the health and economic crises facing working families."

  • "These policy announcements provide little real help to families," Pelosi and Schumer said. "For instance, not only does the President’s announcement not actually extend the eviction moratorium, it provides no assistance to help pay the rent, which will only leave desperate families to watch their debt pile higher.  Instead of passing a bill, now President Trump is cutting families’ unemployment benefits and pushing states further into budget crises, forcing them to make devastating cuts to life-or-death services.
"Furthermore, these announcements do nothing to increase testing, nothing to reopen schools, nothing to put food on the table for hungry families, nothing to prevent heroes being laid off across state and local government, nothing to protect the Postal Service or the integrity of our elections, nothing on many critical needs of the American people.

The other side: Trump conceded that Democrats might legally challenge his actions, but he said: "Through these four actions, my administration will provide immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling in this difficult time."

Of note: The order and memoranda signed by Trump would dd $400 per week in extra unemployment benefits through the end of 2020, requiring states to cover 25% of the additional benefits.

  • Previous enhanced unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 added $600 a week to standard state unemployment.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs 4 executive actions on coronavirus aid

President Trump speaking during a press conference on Aug. 8. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday signed four executive actions to provide relief from economic damage sustained during the coronavirus pandemic after talks between the White House and Democratic leadership collapsed Friday afternoon.

Why it matters: Because the Constitution gives Congress the power to appropriate federal spending, Trump has limited authority to act unilaterally — and risks a legal challenge if congressional Democrats believe he has overstepped.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
Aug 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump floats executive action even if stimulus deal is reached

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The White House is finalizing a series of executive orders addressing key coronavirus stimulus priorities if negotiations with Congress fall apart, and it's leaving the door open for President Trump to use them even if a deal is reached that doesn't encompass all of his priorities, two administration officials tell Axios.

What we’re hearing: “I wouldn't be surprised that, if something gets left off the table, we’d be like ‘we can take this executive action too and be able to win on it anyway,’” one official said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 19,499,341 — Total deaths: 723,881 — Total recoveries — 11,864,471Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30p.m. ET: 4,999,836 — Total deaths: 162,382 — Total recoveries: 1,643,118 — Total tests: 61,080,587Map.
  3. Politics: Trump signs 4 executive actions on coronavirus aid — Democrats slam Trump, urge GOP to return to negotiations
  4. Public health: Fauci says chances are "not great" that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective — 1 in 3 Americans would decline COVID-19 vaccine.
  5. Science: Indoor air is the next coronavirus frontline.
  6. Schools: How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on — Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Howard to hold fall classes online.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow