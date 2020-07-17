1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Justin Amash won't seek re-election

Rep. Justin Amash in March. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (L) is no longer campaigning for public office, including his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide told The Detroit News.

Why it matters: Amash is the first member of the Libertarian Party to serve in Congress. He left the Republican Party in 2019, and has served in Congress since 2011. He has also been a vocal critic of President Trump and partisanship in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying: "He hasn't been campaigning for any office and doesn't plan to seek the nomination for any office," Amash adviser Poppy Nelson told The Detroit News.

The big picture: After Amash announced that he will not run as a candidate in the 2020 presidential race in May, the Libertarian Party hoped he would seek the nomination for his House seat.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 13,744,743 — Total deaths: 588,383 — Total recoveries — 7,670,345Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,560,364 — Total deaths: 138,267 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths.
  4. Sports: NCAA warns fall sports at risk as coronavirus data points in "wrong direction."
  5. Public health: CDC extends ban against cruise ships in U.S. waters — The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Barr accuses U.S. firms like Disney and Apple of "bowing to Beijing"

Attorney General Bill Barr and President Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday accused U.S. tech and entertainment firms — several of them by name — of collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

What he's saying: “[I]f Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

Why the world map froze

This sort of thing used to happen much more often. Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

This week marks nine years since South Sudan was admitted to the United Nations, becoming the 193rd and most recent entrant into the club of internationally recognized countries.

The big picture: This is the longest period in modern history during which the world map has remained unchanged.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow