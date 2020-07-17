Rep. Justin Amash won't seek re-election

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (L) is no longer campaigning for public office, including his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide told The Detroit News.

Why it matters: Amash is the first member of the Libertarian Party to serve in Congress. He left the Republican Party in 2019, and has served in Congress since 2011. He has also been a vocal critic of President Trump and partisanship in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying: "He hasn't been campaigning for any office and doesn't plan to seek the nomination for any office," Amash adviser Poppy Nelson told The Detroit News.

The big picture: After Amash announced that he will not run as a candidate in the 2020 presidential race in May, the Libertarian Party hoped he would seek the nomination for his House seat.