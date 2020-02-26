Bloomberg denies telling a pregnant employee to "kill it"

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage Tuesday denied telling a former employee to terminate her pregnancy.

Catch up quick: Per the Washington Post, a former saleswoman has alleged workplace discrimination against Bloomberg and his company and says Bloomberg told her to "kill it" when he learned she was pregnant. Bloomberg denied the allegation under oath and entered a confidential settlement with the woman.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren checked Bloomberg on the allegation Tuesday while discussing his multiple non-disclosure agreements with women. Warren pounded the mayor on the agreements during the last debate and urged him to release women from the NDAs to allow them to speak publicly on the incidents.

Bloomberg has since offered to release women from three agreements and said his company will not use non-disclosures again.

"Categorically never said it. When I was accused of doing it, we couldn't figure out what she was talking about. But right now, I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard or whatever happened, I didn't take any pleasure in that," Bloomberg stated.

Watch:

