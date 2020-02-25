"It was 30 years ago, get over it": Mike Bloomberg's partner brushes off NDA concerns

Diana Taylor, Mike Bloomberg's longtime partner, dismissed the concerns surrounding non-disclosure agreements used at his company, Bloomberg LP, telling CBS News that she would say to those bothered by the allegations, "It was 30 years ago, get over it."

Why it matters: Democratic candidates have used the NDAs as a talking point against Bloomberg, calling on him to allow women to speak about the reported sexual harassment and gender discrimination they faced while working for him.

Last week, Bloomberg said his company, if requested, would release women who signed three nondisclosure agreements that were based around complaints from comments he had made.

The video:

"In none of them was he accused of doing anything than saying something nasty to a woman. That is not who he is. Life has changed. I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture. ... We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change."

— Taylor said at a "Women for Mike" rally in Texas

