2 hours ago - Health

Birx: Protestors not practicing distancing is "devastatingly worrisome"

Axios

White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said on "Fox News Sunday" that from a public health standpoint, it is "devastatingly worrisome" that protestors in Michigan and around the country are gathering in close quarters and not wearing masks while demonstrating against stay-at-home orders.

Why it matters: President Trump has tweeted support for the Michigan protestors, some of whom were armed and successfully entered the state's Capitol building last Thursday where lawmakers were voting on whether to extend a public health emergency.

  • Birx noted that these protestors could return home and transmit the coronavirus to family members who may be more vulnerable because of old age or underlying medical conditions.
  • "They will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," Birx said. "So we need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

The big picture: As U.S. deaths from the coronavirus surged past 65,000, Birx said on Fox that the White House has always projected that the death toll would be between 100,000 and 240,000 — even with full mitigation measures and social distancing guidelines in place.

  • She said that "every single metro area and every single outbreak across the country is different," and so while places like New Orleans and Detroit are showing significant declines in new cases, others are ramping up.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Divisions continue in states reopening amid coronavirus

A man poses in front of the Baby Acapulco dining room in Austin, Texas, on May 1. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Roughly a dozen states began to reopen their economies on Friday, the New York Times reports, despite health experts' concerns that coronavirus infection spikes could be caused by premature returns to public life.

Zoom in: In Davenport, Iowa, which is still under tight restrictions, Glory Smith told the Times that the state's reopening was coming too soon since the virus doesn't respect county boundaries.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Pelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majorty Leader Mitch McConnell shake hands in Washington in March. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday declined the Trump administration's offer to provide additional coronavirus tests to Congress.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,449,986 — Total deaths: 244,239 — Total recoveries — 1,101,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,133,069 — Total deaths: 66,385 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: Birx says that protestors not practicing social distancing is "devastatingly worrisome" — Medical schools are fast-tracking students to graduate in order to join the coronavirus frontlines.
  4. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.
  5. World: Russia has seen four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death
  6. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy