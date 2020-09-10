51 mins ago - Energy & Environment

At least 7 dead as scores of wildfires ravage Northwest

Photo: Oregon State Fire Marshall/Twitter

A one-year-old boy is among at least seven people to have died in wildfires ravaging hundreds of thousands acres in the Northwest U.S. this week, officials in Okanogan County, Washington, confirmed Wednesday.

Details: Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the boy's parents were being treated in hospital for third-degree burns after being found in the vicinity of the Cold Springs Fire that's burned about 163,000 acres, per the Seattle Times.

  • In California, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Wednesday at least three people died in the Bear Fire that began in a remote region of Northern California, which has triggered evacuation orders for 20,000 county residents, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
  • In Oregon, Sheriff Joe Kast said during a briefing that two bodies had been found in a vehicle in Marion County, where the Santiam Fire has burned some 159,000 acres, the Statesman Journal notes.
  • The Almeda Fire that began in Medford Tuesday has killed at least one person after sweeping from Ashland through Talent and Phoenix, Oregon, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said, KDRV reports. Some residents were under partial evacuation Tuesday night.

The big picture: Powerful winds are fueling scores of fires in California, Washington State and Oregon, where hundreds of homes have been destroyed, the New York Times notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - Science

Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

20 large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, per the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. Denver, Colorado, is being lashed by wintry weather. Combination photos: Forest Service NW/Twitter and Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has seen records for both hot and cold temperatures within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown. In Oregon, thousands were forced to evacuate as several large wildfires ravage the state. In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in a single day — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons."

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 20 hours ago - Science

Helicopters rescue dozens from California's historic wildfires

The Creek Fire jumps State Route 168 in Fresno County, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pilots wearing night-vision goggles landed helicopters in California's burning Sierra National Forest to save 164 people trapped by flames and were working to rescue 17 others, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said during a news conference Tuesday.

What's happening: Firefighters are battling more than two dozen major blazes, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 7, 2020 - Science

California wildfires raze a record 2 million acres

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in Madera County, Calif., on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

7,563 wildfires in California have burned across 2,178,015 acres this year, killing eight people and destroying or damaging 3,867 structures as of Monday, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes in the state, per Cal Fire.

Why it matters: It's the most land burned by wildfires in California on record. The size of land charred is 10 times bigger than New York City.

