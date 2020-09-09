A view of the Bay Bridge from San Francisco. Photo: Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
San Francisco's skies were thick with smoke from ongoing wildfires on Wednesday, largely blocking the sun from view amid hazardous air quality across the Bay Area.
The big picture: Roughly 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major wildfires across California. There have been eight fatalities from wildfires this year and over 2.5 million acres have burned across the state, per Cal Fire.
- Much of the Bay Area did not have dawn or daylight on Wednesday, Axios' Scott Rosenberg reports from San Francisco.
- Large pockets of air quality across California, as well as western Oregon, have been deemed "hazardous" by the federal government. Air quality across much of Washington state is currently "unhealthy."