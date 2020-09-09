Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has set records for both heat and the cold within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted Tuesday that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in the previous day alone — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons." In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked an emergency conflagration declaration Tuesday to free up state resources to fight several wildfires.

What's happening: In California, dozens of people trapped by flames had to be rescued from the Sierra National Forest on Tuesday. In the Los Padres National Forest on California's central coast, several firefighters and operators were wounded, one critically, after being surrounded by fire at the Nacimiento Station.

The National Forest Service has temporarily closed forests, trails and campgrounds across the state

In Oregon, several communities were under evacuation orders, with wind continuing to fuel the wildfires, "with devastating consequences" across state, Brown tweeted Tuesday.

She described the situation at a news conference as "an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state."

A massive wildfire has left the communities of Blue River and Vida are "a total loss — including an estimated 150 homes," the WasteWise Lane County said in a statement.

In Washington, 80% of homes structures in the town of Malden had been destroyed, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers confirmed in a statement.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Myers said.

In Colorado, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said the sudden change from searing heat to snow would give firefighters battling the massive Cameron Peak Fire in the state's north some relief, but it's "certainly not going to stop this fire."

The blaze is the fifth largest recorded in Colorado and has prompted evacuations as it burned across over 102,000 acres as of Tuesday, the Colorado Sun notes.

Of note: Denver on Tuesday tied with a 1962 record for the lowest temperature, as it hit 31 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, Denver hit a record high of 101°F.

