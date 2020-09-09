Updated 32 mins ago - Science

Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

20 large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, per the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. Denver, Colorado, is being lashed by wintry weather. Combination photos: Forest Service NW/Twitter and Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has set records for both heat and the cold within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted Tuesday that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in the previous day alone — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons." In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked an emergency conflagration declaration Tuesday to free up state resources to fight several wildfires.

What's happening: In California, dozens of people trapped by flames had to be rescued from the Sierra National Forest on Tuesday. In the Los Padres National Forest on California's central coast, several firefighters and operators were wounded, one critically, after being surrounded by fire at the Nacimiento Station.

  • The National Forest Service has temporarily closed forests, trails and campgrounds across the state

In Oregon, several communities were under evacuation orders, with wind continuing to fuel the wildfires, "with devastating consequences" across state, Brown tweeted Tuesday.

  • She described the situation at a news conference as "an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state."
  • A massive wildfire has left the communities of Blue River and Vida are "a total loss — including an estimated 150 homes," the WasteWise Lane County said in a statement.

In Washington, 80% of homes structures in the town of Malden had been destroyed, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers confirmed in a statement.

  • "The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Myers said.

In Colorado, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said the sudden change from searing heat to snow would give firefighters battling the massive Cameron Peak Fire in the state's north some relief, but it's "certainly not going to stop this fire."

  • The blaze is the fifth largest recorded in Colorado and has prompted evacuations as it burned across over 102,000 acres as of Tuesday, the Colorado Sun notes.

Of note: Denver on Tuesday tied with a 1962 record for the lowest temperature, as it hit 31 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Helicopters rescue dozens from California's historic wildfires

The Creek Fire jumps State Route 168 in Fresno County, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pilots wearing night-vision goggles landed helicopters in California's burning Sierra National Forest to save 164 people trapped by flames and were working to rescue 17 others, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said during a news conference Tuesday.

What's happening: Firefighters are battling more than two dozen major blazes. In the Los Padres National Forest on California's central coast, 14 firefighters and bulldozer operators became surrounded by flames at the Nacimiento Station, leaving one critically wounded and others with burns and smoke inhalation damage, AP reports.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 7, 2020 - Science

California wildfires raze a record 2 million acres

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in Madera County, Calif., on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

7,563 wildfires in California have burned across 2,178,015 acres this year, killing eight people and destroying or damaging 3,867 structures as of Monday, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes in the state, per Cal Fire.

Why it matters: It's the most land burned by wildfires in California on record. The size of land charred is 10 times bigger than New York City.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

California wildfires: PG&E's intentional outages add to misery

PG&E crews in Santa Cruz, Calif., as the CZU August Lightning Complex fire burns on Aug., 22. Photo: Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

California power giant Pacific Gas & Electric is imposing intentional outages to prevent extreme weather from igniting new wildfires in the state already facing widespread blazes.

Driving the news: The company announced shut-offs Monday night expected to affect 172,000 customers in parts of 22 counties and tribal communities.

